Police searching for missing Carlisle girl

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a missing juvenile girl.

Savannah Panell was last seen by her mother at their residence on Elm Street in Carlisle at 5:00 p.m. on September 2.

She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, and gray sneakers.

The lower back half of her head is shaved and she has shoulder length brown hair.

Police do not believe that Panell is in danger at this time, and say she may be with a friend.

Authorities ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact them by phone or through the Crime Watch website.