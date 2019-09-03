× Police searching for suspect in home invasion in Swatara Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for the suspect in a home invasion.

On September 1 around 12:05 a.m., occupants of a residence in the 500 block of High Street in Swatara Township reported that a male intruder entered their home and told them to be quiet.

The victims said that the suspect stood approximately 5’10” tall and had a medium build. They said he spoke with a Spanish accent and had something covering his face.

It is unknown if the suspect took any items from the residence.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident or who may have video surveillance on their properties in the general area is asked to contact Det. David Ritter at 717-564-2550 or dritter@swatarapolice.org.