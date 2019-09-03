Police seek suspect who stole motorcycle in Lancaster

LANCASTER — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a motorcycle theft suspect.

The suspect is seen on surveillance video taking a 2000 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-9R from a garage parking lot in the 700 block of East King Street on August 26.

The motorcycle is black in color. No registration was assigned or displayed on the motorcycle at the time of the theft, police say.

Anyone with information should contact the Lancaster Police Auto Crimes Unit at 717-735-3301 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913. You can also text LANCS plus your message to 847411.