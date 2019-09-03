× ‘Saved by the Bell’ just may have a reunion coming up

“Saved by the Bell” may be coming back.

Mario Lopez, who played the hunky AC Slater on the show, admits there have been talks about a reboot of the hit 90s American sitcom, but that obviously, the cast would be long gone from high school.

Speaking at Fan EXPO Canada, Lopez reportedly explained the age issue.

“Obviously we couldn’t be in high school still, so you’d have to be creative with the premise. But it’s fun to think about. And who knows? You never say never,” he said.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who played the popular Zack Morris, added: “There’s talks, there’s always talks. I just heard recently there’s talks.”

“We know about it. All three of us know about it, this person that’s going to tackle it,” he added.

Elizabeth Berkley, who played Jessie Spano on the series, said if there was a reunion, it “has to be right.”

Lopez added that while everyone is up for it, no storyline has been finalized.

“Not yet,” he said.

In April, Lopez, Gosselaar and Berkley celebrated the show’s 30th anniversary with a cast dinner along with co-stars Tiffani Thiessen, who played everyone’s dream girl Kelly Kapowski, and actor Dennis Haskins, who played Principal Richard Belding.