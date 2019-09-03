September is jam-packed with fun to be had at Hershey

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– The final month of summer is upon us, and it’s one of Hershey’s most jam-packed this year!

The Hotel Hershey’s 10th annual Wine & Food Festival returns September 6-8. The festival features six interactive events and activities, including a rosé tasting class and a guided tasting with the first female winemaker of the year.

The main event, the Grand Tasting, takes place September 8 and features more than 60 wineries from around the world as well as a selection of local breweries, food samples from award-winning chefs, and live jazz entertainment.

If you’re looking to get some time in at Hersheypark, it is open weekends all month long!

It’s a big entertainment month in Hershey, as the Backstreet Boys will be returning to Hersheypark Stadium.

“Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” will be in town at Hershey Theatre for eight shows from September 10-15.

On September 21, Hershey Symphony: Cirque de la Symphonie will perform at the Hershey Theatre, and the month will wrap up with The Price is Right Live hitting the theatre on September 26.

Finally, Meltspa by Hershey is offering an exclusive Pumpkin Spice Collection that is available now through November 30. Treatments include body scrub, body wrap, manicure, pedicure and immersion.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Abbey Zelko from Hershey Entertainment & Resorts stopped by the set to offer more on what’s coming to Hershey this month.