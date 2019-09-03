× Strasburg Police arrest man wanted for fleeing from traffic stop with small child on motorcycle

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 38-year-old Lancaster County man wanted for fleeing from a traffic stop on his motorcycle while a child was on board was taken into custody Saturday in Strasburg, according to Strasburg Borough Police.

Kevin L. Dowlin was taken into custody Saturday at about 1:43 p.m. on the 400 block of Bunker Hill Road by police, who were responding to a report that Dowlin had been spotted there, police say.

Dowlin is accused of fleeing a traffic stop at the Rutter’s Farm Store on Historic Drive in Strasburg at about 7:35 p.m. on July 9, police say. A small child was riding on the back of the motorcycle when Dowlin fled, police say. Officers ended the pursuit out of safety concerns and filed charges against Dowlin, who is allegedly on state parole for robbery at the time of the incident, according to police.

Dowlin is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, endangering the welfare of children, and several summary violations connected to the traffic stop, police say.