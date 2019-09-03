Warming up with storms Wednesday, cloudy and cool finish

WARM, A FEW STORMS: We enjoy some dry time Tuesday afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Highs reach the mid-80s under otherwise quiet conditions. Morning lows dip into the mid-60s to start Wednesday. Partly cloudy skies again dominate with highs in the upper-80s for most. A few places could hit 90-degrees ahead of a thunderstorm threat in the mid-afternoon. There is a very low risk of storms becoming severe at this time. At a scale of 1-to-5, we’re only at a 1 near the Mason-Dixon Line. Any thunderstorm activity subsides into the evening. The main concerns will be gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall. Clouds grow overnight heading into Thursday.

COOLING WITH DORIAN: We start talking potential Hurricane Dorian impacts for the Mid-Atlantic on Thursday. This will overwhelmingly be in the form of harmless cloud cover. This will limit temperatures both Thursday and Friday into the low-to-mid 70s. Winds could occasionally grow gusty depending on the storms path, especially if it takes the more northwesterly jog as it nears our area. That current chance is low, but this has been an ever-evolving storm. Stay tuned for updates. If it takes a more easterly path, then we could be significantly warmer to finish the week. But, with current guidance, cloudy skies and afternoon temperatures in the 70s under otherwise dry skies looks to hold in the forecast heading into the weekend.

HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND: We keep the 70s,near 80-degrees for some, into the weekend with morning lows in the upper-50s and low-60s. We stay dry throughout, and even with the heavy cloud cover, we’ll see a few breaks of sunshine for a mostly enjoyable weekend forecast with current guidance. We stay in the 70s heading into next Monday.

-Meteorologist Jessica Pash