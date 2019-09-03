× Woman shoots neighbor, then herself at veterans apartment community in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man and woman were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning following a shooting at a veterans apartment community in East Vincent Township, according to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s Office says a man was shot multiple times in the leg and back as he exited his apartment at the Whitehall Apartments on Schuylkill Road. The shooter, a female neighbor, then barricaded herself in her apartment, set fire to objects in a bedroom and shot herself in the head.

According to the DA’s Office, the victim exited the building and collapsed on a grassy area outside.

The DA’s Office adds that the flames inside the shooter’s bedroom were extinguished when the sprinkler system activated.

No further information was released.