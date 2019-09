× York City Police: 11-year-old runaway found, returned home safely

YORK — Update: Ka’liyah Redman has been found and returned home safely, police say.

Previous: Police are asking for assistance in locating an 11-year-old girl who ran away from her home Monday.

Ka’liyah Redman was last seen in the west end of York City, according to police.

She is approximately 5’2″ tall and weights 130 pounds, police say.

Anyone with information should contact York City Police.