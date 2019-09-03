× York man hospitalized after police-involved shooting Monday in York

YORK — A 31-year-old York man was hospitalized Monday after a police-involved shooting on the first block of East North Street, York Police say.

Donovain Saulisbury, no fixed address, was shot by a police officer after he pointed a BB gun that resembled a semi-automatic weapon at officers responding to a trespassing call at about 2:53 p.m., police say in a criminal complaint affidavit.

One of the responding officers fired at Saulisbury, who led police on a short foot chase. Police eventually fired at Saulisbury a second time, striking him in the leg. He received immediate medical care at the scene before being transported to York Hospital for additional treatment, police say.

The BB gun was recovered underneath Saulisbury, according to police.

State Police were called in to investigate the incident and viewed multiple surveillance videos of the confrontation.

The incident began when the co-owner of a Greyhound Bus Station on East North Street called 911 to report that Saulisbury cursed at him and threatened to kill him after he informed Saulisbury he was trespassing on the property and asked him to leave, according to police.

Saulisbury has been charged with Aggravated Assault, Possessing Instruments of Crime, Terroristic Threats, Simple Assault, and Criminal Trespass. He was arraigned at York Hospital, where he remains in stable condition.