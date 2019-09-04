A man’s message for the 20-year-old accused of killing his cousin on Father’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER -- Lancaster Police have charged a 20-year-old Lancaster man in the shooting death of 44-year-old Anthony Marshall at a party on Lafayette Street on Father's Day.

Shawn Nasim Connelly, 20, already an inmate at Lancaster County Prison on unrelated charges, has been charged of criminal homicide, criminal attempted homicide, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, and firearms not to be carried without a license in the June 16 incident, which occurred at 12:36 a.m. on the 600 block of Lafayette Street, according to Lancaster Police. They say Connelly also repeatedly shot 25-year-old Tyquane Christian, Marshall's son.

"For Shawn - I am sorry you're probably going to have the spend the rest of your life in jail, but there is forgiveness for you," said Jose Marshall, the victim's cousin. "For the other three, just give yourselves up."

Marshall is talking about the three men captured on surveillance video which Lancaster Police released earlier this summer. Police say Connelly was also in that video.

"We're still working to identify them positively and see if any charges are warranted against those individuals," explained Lt. Bill Hickey with Lancaster Bureau of Police.

In a portion of unreleased surveillance video, Lancaster Police say Connelly pulls a gun from his waistband, fires it multiple times, even hitting a nearby house, before all four men run off.

"These kids are young. You just gave up your whole life, for what? That's the main thing. We just want the justice done, and it's being done correctly. The detective that was in contact with me, you know, he made it easy, he said emailed me, called me, texted me," said Marshall.

"It feels good to know they have done what they can for this family, for this victim, and for the city. It's a sense of accomplishment," added Hickey.

Police say detectives interviewed several witnesses, canvassed the neighborhood for additional information, reviewed hours of video surveillance footage taken around the area, and followed up on several tips they received after releasing images of persons of interest in the case.

The investigation is not over, police say. Anyone with information regarding these incidents and the men in the surveillance video is urged to call Lancaster City Police at (717) 735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913.

Marshall, of Harrisburg, was found on the first block of Laurel Street by officers responding to the report of a shooting, police say. A second victim, a 25-year-old Lancaster man whom police have not identified, was found suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot would on Manor Street.

Marshall was taken from the scene to an area hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Police say the victims were attending a party in the area and were shot after a confrontation with a group of unknown black males, one of whom was Connelly. The victims fled the scene and made it to the Laurel Street and Manor Street, where the officers located them upon their arrival.