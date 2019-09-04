× A star-studded Avicii tribute concert set for December will help spread mental health awareness

A December 5 concert in Stockholm will honor the late EDM star Avicii, who died by suicide last year.

The Swedish star was one of the biggest names in the electronic dance music genre, and his death at age 28 shocked fans worldwide.

The tribute concert is being organized by a foundation set up in the DJ’s honor and is “for mental health awareness,” according its website.

Avicii had been open about his struggles with fame and health issues and took a break from touring in 2016.

The tribute concert’s lineup includes Adam Lambert, Rita Ora and Aloe Blacc, who sang in Avicii’s 2013 hit “Wake Me Up.” David Guetta and Kygo are among the DJs who will perform.

Avicii, whose real name was Tim Bergling, was found dead in Muscat, Oman, in April 2018.

Earlier this year, his family launched the Tim Bergling Foundation to raise money for a variety of causes, including mental health and suicide prevention.

“The Tim Bergling Foundation will advocate for the recognition of suicide as a global health emergency and promote removing the stigma attached to the discussion of mental health issues,” the foundation said on the tribute concert’s page.

“It will support science-based organizations that engage in research into the causes and prevention of suicide, particularly for young people.

The Tim Bergling Foundation will also support non-profits that address issues the young star had been passionate about, such as climate change, global hunger and the preservation of endangered species, the foundation said.

Avicii’s last album, “TIM” was released in June and included songs the artist had been working on at the time of his death with plans for a new album.

“He left behind a collection of nearly finished songs, along with notes, email conversations and text messages about the music,” the musician’s representatives had said. “The songwriters that Tim was collaborating with on this album have continued the process to get as close to his vision as possible.”

One of the songs on the album, “SOS,” talks about sleepless nights and a restless mind.

“Can you hear me SOS?” one lyric reads. “Help me put my mind to rest.”

The singer had showed no signs of planning suicide, his father said in July.

“Our theory is not that he planned this suicide — more that it was like a traffic accident,” Klas Bergling told CNN’s Robyn Curnow at an event hosted by CNN affiliate Expressen TV. “Many things happened and came into the same station, so to say, and brought him out of his control.”

Tickets for the tribute concert will go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. Central European Time.