× Carlisle woman accused of stabbing man in South Middleton Township

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Carlisle woman was arrested earlier this week after she allegedly stabbed a 57-year-old man.

The incident occurred Monday at a residence on Liberty Court in South Middleton Township. State Police say they were called to the scene around 7:52 p.m.

It’s alleged that Jamie Caradine, 48, stabbed the victim in the left shoulder with a kitchen knife during a verbal argument over the possession of vehicle keys, according to State Police.

The man was taken to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital and treated for his stab wound.

State Police say Caradine fled the scene but was found and apprehended without incident.

Charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury have been filed against Caradine, according to State Police.