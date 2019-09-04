× Chambersburg man accused of robbing multiple convenience stores

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A 47-year-old Chambersburg man has been accused of robbing convenience stores in Silver Spring Township and South Middleton Township on Monday, according to State and Silver Spring Township Police.

Steven M. Revelle, of the 1200 block of Progress Road, is the suspect in the robbery of a Speedway store on the 7000 block of Carlisle Pike, and in the robbery of a Super Mart on the 2000 block of W. Trindle Road in South Middleton Township, according to criminal complaints filed in both cases.

The first robbery occurred around 5:20 a.m., police say. The second occurred at about 12:30 a.m., according to police.

In both cases, the suspect handed a threatening note to a clerk at the store and demanded money. He received an undisclosed amount of cash in both incidents, police say.

In both cases, he is seen leaving in a silver Hyundai Tucson SUV, according to police.

Revelle is charged with robbery, theft by unlawful taking, and simple assault.