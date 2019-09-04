× Coatesville man facing charges after attempting to flee police while under the influence of a controlled substance

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Coatesville man is facing charges after he attempted to flee police and was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance.

Allen Trego, 51, is facing fleeing or attempting to elude police and driving under the influence charges, among various other traffic violations for his role in the incident.

On July 21 around 2:45 a.m., police were traveling south on Churchtown Road in Salisbury Township when they saw a purple 1994 Honda Civic traveling southbound as well.

The vehicle turned left onto Davis Lane without using a proper signal, leading police to activate their emergency lights in an attempt to initiate a traffic stop.

However, the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Trego, failed to yield to police, and a pursuit ensued.

At one point, Trego’s vehicle stalled out at an intersection, and he along with another occupant were apprehended.

Police found that Trego was under the influence of a controlled substance and took him into custody.

The passenger was released.

Now, Trego will face charges.