Cold front crosses through tonight, plus winds picking up as Hurricane Dorian rides up the coast!

COLD FRONT TONIGHT: A few storms may pop up associated with the passage of a cold front tonight. With a strong stream of moisture being pulled in ahead of the front, dew points are high making it feel rather uncomfortable. Temperatures have managed to soar up into the upper 80s and even hit 90 degrees in a few spots. Tonight, the front will cross through and temperatures will drop like a rock. We could fall more than 20 degrees tonight as humidity drops off and skies clear out. Some areas of fog will be possible early Thursday morning with some lingering moisture still in the atmosphere. As Dorian rides up the coast, we will likely feel some minor impacts here in Pennsylvania as a result of the storm.

DORIAN IMPACTS IN PA: Thankfully there is not much concern with regards to Dorian and us here in Pennsylvania. Cloudy skies, gusty winds and a few showers are basically the only impacts we will have to deal with. Thursday will likely start off on a foggy note with cloud cover building back in through the day. Winds will pick up late in the day on Thursday and really get going as we push ahead into Friday. Winds will shift from the northeasterly direction to easterly and that will ensure thickening cloud cover. Dorian will make its closest pass by us on Friday, and some of the outer bands of the storm may make it into southeastern Pennsylvania. With strong easterly flow, we will likely be seeing a few showers in York, Lancaster, Lebanon and Dauphin counties. Our western and northern counties should escape Dorian dry, but will see some gusty winds. Friday we could be dealing with sustained winds around 20 mph and gusts closer to 30-35 mph! Temperatures will fall into the low 70s for daytime highs on Friday! All things should calm down as we head into the weekend and Dorian races out to sea.

COOLER WEEKEND: Temperatures will stay cool through the weekend. We will likely stay a few degrees below average both Saturday and Sunday. Sunshine should be returning as we head into Saturday, with winds calming down it should be a gorgeous day. By Sunday, strong energy in the mid to upper levels of the atmosphere means we could see more cloud cover. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies stay with us to end the weekend. The good news is we will remain dry all weekend and humidity will remain in check. It should be a great weekend to spend some time outdoors and enjoying the cooler air!

Stay “Weather Smart” with the Fox 43 Weather Team all week long!

Have a great day!

– Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann