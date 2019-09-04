× Columbia Borough School District student accused of making threats toward teacher, classmates

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 13-year-old boy in the Columbia Borough School District is accused of making threats toward a teacher and classmates.

The school district reported the incident to police Friday around 9:30 a.m.

Police followed up on the information and spoke with a witness who heard the student make the threats. Police also interviewed the teenage suspect along with his parents. Police determined that despite the threats, the student did not have immediate access to firearms.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office recommended a terroristic threat charge against the student, police say. The matter will be referred to juvenile court and the Lancaster County Juvenile Probation Department.