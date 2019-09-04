Crashes over Labor Day weekend decreased 5 percent from last year, State Police say
HARRISBURG — State Police troopers investigated fewer crashes over Labor Day weekend than they did over the same period in 2018, according to figures released Wednesday.
The four-day holiday driving period between Aug. 30 and Sept. 2, 2019 yielded 684 crashes that were investigated by State Police, a five percent decrease from the 722 crashes investigated during Labor Day weekend last year.
DUI arrests were also down five percent, from 643 in 2018 to 610 in 2019, according to the State Police’s figures.
Seven people were killed in seven separate crashes this Labor Day weekend, including one crash that involved alcohol. Troopers issued 11,742 speeding citations, 849 seat belt citations, and 138 citations to travelers for not securing children in safety seats.
These statistics cover only crashes and incidents investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.