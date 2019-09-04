DA Craig Stedman, County Commissioners issue statements as litigation continues

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman reiterated Wednesday his reasoning for a lawsuit against the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners.

The statement came after a LancasterOnline report which said that the county commissioners have spent almost $100,000 for legal defense.

“We want to clarify once again what this litigation is about: The board’s public assertion that they are investigating this office, and have the authority to do so, for alleged misuse of funds and other matters,” a portion of District Attorney Stedman’s statement said.

The lawsuit followed the county commissioners’ attempt to investigation District Attorney Stedman’s use of drug forfeiture proceeds, which included the use of more than $21,000 in forfeiture funds to lease a Toyota Highlander for his own, work-related use.

District Attorney Stedman also claimed that the board’s allegations are without supporting face and they’re being made to sway public opinion of his office. You can read the full statement here.

Also Wednesday, the county commissioners issued a Media Alert in which they claim the district attorney recently told the Chiefs of Police Association that he would have to begin winding down the Lancaster County Drug Task Force due to lack of funding.

Read the county commissioners Media Alert below: