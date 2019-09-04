× Dauphin County contractor charged after allegedly failing to complete project he accepted $10,000 payment to complete

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A Dauphin County contractor has been charged with theft by unlawful taking and theft by deception after he allegedly failed to complete a home renovation project in Lower Paxton Township, police say.

Richard Maxwell, 40, of Harrisburg, accepted a payment of $10,000 earlier this year to complete the project, but failed to do so, Lower Paxton Township Police say. He also allegedly removed more than $3,000 worth of lumber from the project’s work site, police say.

Maxwell was arrested Tuesday and arraigned at Dauphin County Night Court. He was released from custody on $10,000 unsecured bail.