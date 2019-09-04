Families of Dauphin County Prison inmates express concern over alleged unfair treatment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- Dauphin County Prison officials are working to improve communication with friends and family of inmates by holding quarterly meetings.

On Wednesday, one of the issues in the spotlight comes after the death of Tyrique Riley, 21, a former inmate who died after a struggle with prison guards back in June.

“They’re targeting my child," said Elizabeth Hall, whose son is an inmate at the prison.

Hall says she has been protesting every Saturday since Riley's death in fear of what may happen to her son.

She alleges her involvement is impacting the way her son and other inmates are being treated.

"The corrections officer said to my son and other inmates if your people would just stop it and be quiet you wouldn’t be put on lockdown," said Hall.

Brian Clark, Director of Corrections at Dauphin County Prison denied the claims.

“I can tell you that’s not true," said Clark.

Clark was unable to provide FOX43 with further comment due to the ongoing investigation.

He says the overall goal of the meetings is to address concerns people have with open communication with one hope in mind.

“Making sure that we continue to be progressive and do the things we need to do to run the organization the way it should be run, something the county can be proud of," said Clark.

Some of the things the prison is working to address include the time meals are served, the lack of recreation time outside and how other situations are handled moving forward.

The next Friends and Family meeting at Dauphin County Prison will be held on Thursday, December 5.