× Fetty Wap arrested for allegedly punching valet attendant

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police confirm they’ve arrested rapper Fetty Wap.

The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, is facing three counts of battery for allegedly hitting a valet attendant at the Mirage hotel-casino.

Vegas police confirmed the charges on Monday, as TMZ first reported Fetty Wap got into a dispute with the attendant and things turned physical with punches thrown.

A hotel staff member reportedly made a citizen’s arrest and held Wap until officers arrived.

The arrest occurred at 8:30 a.m. local time Sunday, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Fetty Wap was released from custody after a few hours but will appear in court at a later date to face those three misdemeanor counts of battery.