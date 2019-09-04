× FOX43 Finds Out: Waiting for a road to be finished

EAST DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa – Driving through Maytown Village Square in Lancaster County, you’ll notice the road will change once you get to Nicole Street.

“I`ve been complaining ever since we first moved in,” said Ned Kuhns.

He has lived in the East Donegal Township community for about 9 years.

“There`s no curbing, no macadam, so you come right up on that big curb,” said Kuhns.

He says the road as looked like this for years.

“There are manholes sticking up in a couple of places, you have to be careful of that. There`s a water line that`s missing a cap up there at the end of the street. It`s just totally unsafe.”

That homeowner says he was told once all of the homes are finished being built on this block, the road would be finished too.

As of now, the homes are finished, the road though, is not.

“The last units were done up here two years ago and nothings been done since,” said Kuhns.

FOX43 Finds Out spoke with East Donegal Township’s Manger to see if anyone there could do anything to get the road finished.

He told us it’s a private street and it’s the developers responsibility to finish the road.

We got in touch with JPM development Group out of Lititz.

No one there would speak to us on camera, although they did answer some questions via email writing, “At this point, JPM is obtaining quotes and its plans are to have completion of the top coat by the end of next year.”

Meanwhile, Kuhns is hoping that’s true.

“Please take care of this because we want to take care of our cars.”

We also want to note a man named Mark Will works for JPM developement group and also is a member of the HOA board at Village Square.

FOX43 Finds Out asked JPM if it thought that was a conflict of interest and a employee wrote back.

“The entire HOA Board consists of current property owners. We believe that each of them has to be able to separate personal and Association issues.”

If you have a story you want Jackie to look into, FOX43 wants to find out.

Send Jackie a message on Facebook or email FOX43FindsOut@FOX43.com.