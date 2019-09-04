FOX43 Finds Them: Police seek your help catching their Most Wanted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX43 Finds Them is a segment where police officers will stop by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer up information on the Most Wanted criminals in the area. Today, Officer Derek Hartman of the York City Police Department is stopping by to discuss the following wanted criminals:

1. Armed robberies - August 15

Sunoco - 260 N. Sherman St at 1:29 AM

Turkey Hill -1242 E. Market St at 2:20 AM

Both stores were robbed by masked individuals who were armed. A shot was fired as the individual entered each store. The suspect is described as a light-skinned man.

2. Robbery/burglary/assault

Defendant: Lamira Holton

Age: 25

Height: 5'9"

Weight: 175 pounds

On May 15, 2018 at approximately 10:30 PM, Holton allegedly entered a residence in the 600 block of E. Market Street with two other people, assaulted the victim, and stole items from this residence. Charges were filed and police are looking for assistance in locating Holton. She is charged with Aggravated Assault, Burglary, and Robbery for this incident. Holton is described as a light-skinned woman with black hair and brown eyes.

Ways to Provide Information:

Text information to “yorktips” at 847411(TIP411)

Call York County Crime Stoppers 755TIPS

York City Police #846-1234 or #849-2219(Detective Division)

York City Police Tip Line- #717-849-2204

** All information can remain anonymous **