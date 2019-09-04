× GIANT Food Stores says flu shots are available at all of its in-store pharmacies

CARLISLE — GIANT Food Stores and MARTIN’S Food Markets are now offering flu shots at all 132 of their in-store pharmacies, the company announced Wednesday.

“The most effective way to fight the flu is by getting a flu shot,” said Leigh Shirley, director of pharmacy operations at GIANT Food Stores. “Because flu vaccinations are reformulated every year, it is important for everyone, especially children and seniors, to receive a vaccination annually.”

GIANT/MARTIN’S pharmacies offer several types of flu shots for children, adults and seniors. Most insurance plans cover flu shots at $0 copays, including Medicare Part B.

Flu shots are administered by immunizing GIANT and MARTIN’S pharmacists, subject to state regulations. No appointment is needed. To find the nearest GIANT/MARTIN’S pharmacy, visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites or download the free GIANT or MARTIN’S Pharmacy App.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone six months and older get a flu vaccination. While the CDC recommends flu shots for everyone over six months, certain groups of people are at greater risk for complications from the flu. These groups include: people with diabetes, pregnant women, adults over 65, children under 5, those with asthma and other chronic lung diseases, those with kidney and liver disorders, heart disease patients and those with compromised immune systems.