Harrisburg man accused of raping juvenile girl

HARRISBURG — Police have charged a 35-year-old Harrisburg man with rape, two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, indecent assault, terroristic threats, and furnishing alcohol to a minor after an investigation of claims that he sexually assaulted a juvenile girl.

Wesley Q. Kater, of the 4200 block of Cumberland Avenue, was charged after Susquehanna Township Police received a complaint from the victim at about 3:11 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the criminal complaint affidavit.

The victim accused Kater of forcing her to have oral, vaginal and anal sex over a period of several weeks between June 27 and August 25, police say. The victim reported that Kater provided alcohol to her to “help with the pain,” according to police.

He also allegedly threatened to kill the victim and her family if she told anyone, according to the complaint.