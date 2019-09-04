Harrisburg Salvation Army moving to new location

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– The Harrisburg Salvation Army is moving to a new location.

On September 6, the Salvation Army will close its Green Street office (where they have been located for over 60 years) and moving to a new center in the 500 block of South 29th Street in Harrisburg.

Kathy Anderson-Martin, Director of Resource Development for the Harrisburg Salvation Army, posted this message:

After 8+ years of planning, studies, more studies, fundraising and building….

WE ARE MOVING INTO OUR NEW SALVATION ARMY WORSHIP & SERVICE CENTER in Harrisburg!!! Woo Hoo, Amen and Praise The Lord (not necessarily in that order)!

On Friday afternoon, 9/6, we will be closing our Green Street office (our home for the past 60+ years) and pausing programs and services while we relocate to our new center at 506 South 29th Street, Harrisburg 17104, during the week of 9/9. Programs and services will resume at our new facility starting Monday, 9/16, including our breakfast program, food pantry, case management services and a new partnership with Head Start. On Monday, 9/24, we will launch THRIVE 5:06, our onsite after-school program and our first Family Table cooking and nutrition classes in our 8-station teaching kitchen. Of course, in the middle of all of that, we’ll host Shoe Strut on 9/20 for 700 of our closest friends. We’re going to be a bit busy!

As an FYI, we’ve been proactively sharing our move information with clients, addressing concerns and meeting needs. If you need to contact us, our telephone number remains the same. You can also continue to send us mail (with checks…we like that…seriously…send us checks) to our mailing address, PO Box 61798, Hbg 17106. Our IT systems will be switching over, so if you don’t get an immediate response to email during the week of 9/9, please bear with us…we’ll be dealing with lots of boxes and bubble wrap :). This is an exciting time at TSA Hbg, and we look forward to sharing our new facility with you…so stay tuned about that! THANK YOU to so many who have helped made this incredible God-size dream a reality.

Blessings,

Kathy Anderson-Martin