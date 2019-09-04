Hot, humid, and breezy Wednesday with a couple thunderstorms possible

HOT, HUMID, FEW STORMS: Temperatures stay on the warm side through the middle of the week, but it won’t come without small shower and thunderstorm chances. Wednesday morning starts mostly clear, warm and stuffy. Expect morning lows in the middle to upper 60s. The rest of the day brings partly cloudy skies, breezy winds, and the chance for a couple showers or thunderstorms as the next cold front arrives. The best chance is early to mid-afternoon, and there’s a small chance for a stronger storm in our southeastern counties. Damaging winds and flooding are a small potential should that stronger storm happen. It’s still muggy, with even warmer temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. Some spots could get to 90 degrees if they manage to stay dry. Cooler and less humid air starts to arrive overnight in the wake of this cold front. Lows dip into the middle to upper 50s.

TURNING COOLER: Cooler and less humid air starts to slide in behind the cold front, but Hurricane Dorian starts traveling faster up the coast and will have some influence as well, although for Central PA, it’s minimal. The combination of these factors brings a partly sunny to mostly cloudy day with cooler temperatures in the place and a light breeze to the Thursday forecast. Humidity levels are very low too! Expect temperatures are in the middle to upper 70s. Wind gusts picking up Friday bring mostly cloudy to overcast skies and cooler temperatures as Dorian passes nearby off the Mid-Atlantic coast. There’s a small chance for a couple showers east, but that will depend on the exact track of Dorian. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 70s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Skies brighten up and winds lighten for Saturday as Dorian speeds away from the East Coast. Expect partly cloudy skies. Temperatures are a bit higher with the return to sunshine. Expect those afternoon highs in the middle 70s to near 80 degrees. Humidity levels are low, and they stay that way through the rest of the weekend. Sunday brings partly sunny skies. Temperatures fall back into the middle to upper 70s. Monday brings even cooler air! Expect temperatures in the lower to middle 70s under partly cloudy skies. Tuesday brings some warming. Skies are partly cloudy, with temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

-Andrea Michaels