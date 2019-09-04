× Lancaster caregiver accused of stealing jewelry from client, pawning it for $85 loan

LANCASTER COUNTY — A home health aid from Lancaster has been charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking after police say she stole jewelry from the home where she was working and used them as collateral at a pawn shop earlier this year.

Stacy L. Dunkleberger, 46, of the 200 block of W. Vine St., was charged on August 20, according to Manor Township Police, who investigated claims made by the victim, a resident of Mountville.

According to police, the victim said Dunkleberger worked at his home from August 2018 to June of this year.

On August 2, the victim said he received a letter addressed to Dunkleberger from Pawn Plus in Lancaster. The letter confused the victim, who told police he had never taken any items to the pawn shop and did not know why Dunkleberger would use his address to receive mail. This prompted him to check around his home for missing valuables, and he noticed that three rings and a gold necklace were missing, the victim reported.

The victim told police he contacted Pawn Plus, which confirmed that Dunkleberger brought the items in question to the store in exchange for an $85 loan, according to the criminal complaint affidavit.

The victim gave police a description of the missing jewelry, which police then recovered from the pawn shop after confirming they matched the descriptions provided by the victim.

Staff members at Pawn Plus confirmed that Dunkleberger brought the items to the store on April 22.