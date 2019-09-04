Here’s how you can help Hurricane Dorian victims

Lancaster Township man sentenced to spend up to 132 years in prison for sexual abuse, torture, and imprisonment of four children

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster Township man was sentenced to serve up to 132 years in prison for the sexual abuse, torture, and imprisonments of four children.

Donald Moyer, 64, was sentenced to 56-132 years in prison on Monday, two months after he was convicted of 25 charges at trial, including rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, and false imprisonment.

In court, Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick told jurors that the victims suffered in a “living hell,” often times being locked in a room for extended periods and then raped by Moyer.

In some incidents, Haverstick said that Moyer sexually absued the children as punishment.

One of the victims reported taking food from a refrigerator because they were hungry, and Moyer responded by beating the child and taking them into a room where they were sexually assaulted.

Moyer called Haverstick a liar and claimed he did not beat or starve the children. “And I didn’t do sex stuff either,” he told the judge.

A school principal testified at trial that the children often attended classes dirty and starving. Witnesses testified that the refrigerator at the home often had a lock on it; there were numerous locks throughout the home.

In a sentencing memo filed with President Judge Dennis Reinaker, ADA Haverstick outlined a number of aggravating factors to include:

– Mental capacity of the victims: They have IQs ranging from 48 to 71.

– Unusual cruelty:

The victims were beaten with weapons, locked in rooms and starved.

– Repeated abuse: One victim testified the abuse happened “too often to count.”

– Intimidation: The children were threatened further abuse if they disclosed what happened.

– Lack of remorse: As the jury exited the courtroom after rendering a verdict, Moyer shouted, “It’s not true!”

