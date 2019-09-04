× Lititz man facing charges after allegedly interfering with crash investigation that he was not involved in

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lititz man is facing charges after he allegedly interfered with a crash investigation that he was not involved in.

Judd Grumbrecht, 49, is facing obstructing administration of law and public drunkenness.

On September 2 at 3:50 p.m., Grumbrecht approached police while they were investigating a crash in the first block of North Broad Street of Lititz.

Police said that Grumbrecht was in the area of the crash, but had no connection to it or the driver involved.

After approaching police, Grumbrecht allegedly began interfering with the investigation.

Police say that they warned Grumbrecht several times, and he did walk away at one point.

However, he approached and second time and continued to interfere with police.

Authorities said that Grumbrecht ignored multiple warnings and commands to leave or face arrest before he was eventually taken into custody.

Upon taking Grumbrecht into custody, police found that he was under the influence of alcohol.

He was transported home and then released, and has been summoned to appear in court.