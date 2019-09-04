× Man accused of kissing teen, touching her inappropriately in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police charged a Spring Grove man Wednesday with corruption of minors and indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age, according to court documents.

The charges stemmed from an incident in May in which 26-year-old Justin Moody allegedly kissed a 13-year-old girl and then touched her inappropriately on top of and underneath her clothing.

Police wrote in charging documents that Moody followed the victim around and was confronted by an individual about it.

The teen told police that she told Moody she was 13 years old and remembered him saying, “do you know I’m twice your age,” according to charging documents.

A warrant has been issued for Moody’s arrest.