Nationals call up P Aaron Barrett; Senators share emotional moment he was told

Posted 11:19 AM, September 4, 2019

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 22: Aaron Barrett #32 of the Washington Nationals poses for a portrait on Photo Day at FITTEAM Ballpark of The Palm Beaches during on February 22, 2019 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON– The Nationals have added a reliever to their bullpen for the stretch run of the season.

However, this isn’t just a normal call up.

It is a return to the Major Leagues for P Aaron Barrett , who hasn’t pitched for the Nationals since 2015, after undergoing Tommy Surgery and suffering a broken humerus during a rehab attempt.

The injuries cost Barrett the entirety of the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

At age 30, he was able to return in 2018, and appeared in 20 games for the Nationals’ Single-A Affiliate.

Now 31, Barrett had spent the entire season with the Harrisburg Senators, serving as the team’s closer.

In 50 games with Harrisburg, Barrett has 31 saves with a 2.75 ERA and 65 strikeouts over 52.1 innings.

Due to the expansion of Major League rosters in September, the Nationals had the room to add Barrett to their bullpen for the stretch run.

Senators’ manager Matthew LeCroy broke the news to Barrett in front of the team, telling him how proud he was of him:

