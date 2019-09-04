Olivia’s prepares a Southern Style Crispy Pecan Chicken Sandwich

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– It’s another Olivia’s Wednesday morning!

Harry and Yanni are preparing a Southern Style Crispy Pecan Chicken Sandwich

Check it out in the clip above and the recipes below:

Southern Style Crispy Pecan Chicken Sandwich

Pecan encrusted crispy Chicken Sandwich served on our bun with melted cheddar cheese, crisp honey bacon, heirloom tomatoes, spinach, & honey Dijon dressing.

Served w/ a side of fresh Waldorf Salad.

Waldorf Salad

4 large Ginger Gold Apples - washed, cored, chopped (skin left on)

1/2 Lemon -Juiced

1 cup Mayonnaise

2 tbsp Sugar

Pinch - salt

1 cup-Raisins - chopped

1 cup-Pecans- toasted, then chopped

1/2 tsp Black pepper

1 cup-Cotton Candy Grapes - coarsely chopped

1 cup- Celery - finely chopped

Wash apples. Chop, then squeeze the fresh lemon over apples & toss. Set aside until ready to toss in the mix. Place all ingredients in bowl, mix. Enjoy!

