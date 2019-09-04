Olivia’s prepares a Southern Style Crispy Pecan Chicken Sandwich

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– It’s another Olivia’s Wednesday morning!
Harry and Yanni are preparing a Southern Style Crispy Pecan Chicken Sandwich
Check it out in the clip above and the recipes below:
Southern Style Crispy Pecan Chicken Sandwich
Pecan encrusted crispy Chicken Sandwich served on our bun with melted cheddar cheese, crisp honey bacon, heirloom tomatoes, spinach, & honey Dijon dressing.
Served w/ a side of fresh Waldorf Salad.
Waldorf Salad
4 large Ginger Gold Apples - washed, cored, chopped (skin left on)
1/2 Lemon -Juiced
1 cup Mayonnaise
2 tbsp Sugar
Pinch - salt
1 cup-Raisins - chopped
1 cup-Pecans- toasted, then chopped
1/2 tsp Black pepper
1 cup-Cotton Candy Grapes - coarsely chopped
1 cup- Celery - finely chopped
Wash apples. Chop, then squeeze the fresh lemon over apples & toss. Set aside until ready to toss in the mix. Place all ingredients in bowl, mix. Enjoy!
For more information, you can visit the Olivia's website here.