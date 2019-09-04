Man taken to the hospital, several turkeys dead after truck overturns in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A man was taken to the hospital after a truck filled with turkeys overturned.

According to emergency dispatch, a truck hauling “a few hundred” turkeys overturned on Indian Rock Dam Road in York Township.

The road is closed near Monument Road, and is expected to be closed for a few hours.

As a result of the crash, a man was taken to the hospital and several turkeys were killed or injured.

There is no word on the man’s condition at this time.

Employees are coming to gather the loose turkeys that are wandering in the roadway.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the scene and they will provide updates as they become available.