Police charge suspect in deadly Father’s Day shooting in Lancaster

LANCASTER — Lancaster Police have charged a 20-year-old Lancaster man in the shooting death of 44-year-old Anthony Marshall at a party on Lafayette Street on Father’s Day.

Shawn Nasim Connelly, 20, already an inmate at Lancaster County Prison on unrelated charges, has been charged of criminal homicide, criminal attempted homicide, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, and firearms not to be carried without a license in the June 16 incident, which occurred at 12:36 a.m. on the 600 block of Lafayette Street, according to Lancaster Police.

Police say detectives interviewed several witnesses, canvassed the neighborhood for additional information, reviewed hours of video surveillance footage taken around the area, and followed up on several tips they received after releasing images of persons of interest in the case.

The investigation is ongoing, police say. Anyone with information regarding these incidents is urged to call Lancaster City Police at (717) 735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913.

Marshall, of Harrisburg, was found on the first block of Laurel Street by officers responding to the report of a shooting, police say. A second victim, a 25-year-old Lancaster man whom police have not identified, was found suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot would on Manor Street.

Marshall was taken from the scene to an area hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Police say the victims were attending a party in the area and were shot after a confrontation with a group of unknown black males, one of whom was Connelly. The victims fled the scene and made it to the Laurel Street and Manor Street, where the officers located them upon their arrival.