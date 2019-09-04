Police investigate robbery of TCC Verizon Wireless store in Newberry Township, York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating a robbery in Newberry Township, York County.

The robbery occurred at 10:09 a.m. Sunday at the TCC Verizon Wireless store on Newberry Parkway, police say.

Police believe that several individuals in two vehicles were involved in the robbery.

The first vehicle, a gray SUV that’s possibly a 2018 or 2019 Toyota RAV4, drove around adjacent parking lots minutes prior to the robbery and it appears that the driver and passenger were conducting surveillance.

Police say the second vehicle, a white Chevrolet Camero, arrived moments later and stopped in the trafficway. Two people exited the vehicle, which then drove to the rear of the store.

According to police, the individuals entered the store wearing hooded sweatshirts and white, walked to the rear of the store and demanded that the clerk open the safe. Police say the two people took numerous cellphones and cash.

Anyone with information should contact Newberry Township Police at 717-938-2608.