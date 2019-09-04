× Police investigating after person claims pills were found in taco at Taco Bell

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating after an individual claimed that pills were found in a taco that she purchased from a Taco Bell in Silver Spring Township Saturday evening.

The individual reported the incident to police Sunday.

The pills, police say, were taken to the Cumberland County Forensics Laboratory. The identity of the substance is pending further testing and the results are expected within the next day or two.

Police add they have met with Taco Bell management to review policy and procedures.

Police also reviewed the work space in the Taco Bell cook line and processing area, and found no obvious medication or similar items comparable to what was found in the taco.