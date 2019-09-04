Police seek help in identifying retail theft suspect at Mechanicsburg Sam’s Club

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Silver Spring Township Police are seeking help in identifying the suspect in a retail theft at Sam’s Club.

Police say a female suspect entered the store, located on the 6500 block of Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg, at about 6:45 p.m. on August 20. She allegedly placed her handbag inside a shopping cart, surrounded it with bathmats, pillows and towels on the sides of the cart, and put about 51 units of Xyzal allergy medicine inside the handbag, police say.

The medication is valued at $1,834.98, police say.

The suspect then walked to her vehicle with her handbag, placed it in the car, and returned to the store with a second handbag, police say. She selected an undetermined number of razors and filled the handbag in the same manner before leaving the store again, according to police.

She left the scene in a white, four-door truck, possibly a Nissan Frontier, according to police.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Det. Andrew Bassler at (717) 591-8240 or abassler@sstwp.org.