Portion of Route 222 closed, hundreds without power after tractor strikes utility pole in Quarryville

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A portion of Route 222 is closed and hundreds of people are without power after a tractor struck and knocked over a utility pole.

According to the Quarryville Fire Company’s Facebook page, authorities were dispatched to Route 222 near Solanco Road in Quarryville around 3:40 a.m. for a tractor that struck and knocked over a utility pole.

The pole is located next to Solanco High School.

It is unknown if anyone was injured in the incident.

As of 5:45 a.m., Route 222 is closed between Solanco Road and Black Burn Road, and it is unknown how long it will be closed.

PPL is on scene due to the crash, and their outage map reports that 263 customers are without power in the area.