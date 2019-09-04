Here’s how you can help Hurricane Dorian victims

State Police report fewer crashes over Labor Day Weekend

Posted 11:27 AM, September 4, 2019

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA–  Fewer crashes were investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police during the Labor Day holiday weekend compared to the same time in 2018.

The four-day holiday driving period began on Aug. 30 and concluded on Sept. 2, 2019. Troopers investigated 684 crashes in that time, which represents a 5 percent decrease from the 722 crashes investigated during Labor Day weekend last year. DUI arrests were also down by 5 percent, from 643 in 2018 to 610 in 2019.

Seven people were killed in seven separate crashes this Labor Day weekend, including one crash that involved alcohol. Troopers issued 11,742 speeding citations, 849 seat belt citations, and 138 citations to travelers for not securing children in safety seats.

These statistics cover only crashes and incidents investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.

LABOR DAY CRASH DATA

 

Total Crashes

Fatal Crashes

People Killed

People Injured

Alcohol-Related Crashes

Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes

2018

722

6

6

224

80

3

2019

684

7

7

204

45

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LABOR DAY ENFORCEMENT DATA

 

DUI Arrests

Speeding Citations

Child Seat Citations

Seat Belt Citations

Other Citations

 

2018

643

13,041

194

929

15,724

 

2019

610

11,742

138

849

13,758

 

Crash and enforcement data by troop is available here.

In addition to enforcing traffic laws, troopers remain proactive in educating the public on traffic safety and applicable regulations. State police community service officers (CSOs) are available to provide a variety of no-cost safety presentations to schools, businesses, and community groups. To learn more, visit www.psp.pa.gov.

SOURCE: State Police

