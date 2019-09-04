× State Police report fewer crashes over Labor Day Weekend

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA– Fewer crashes were investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police during the Labor Day holiday weekend compared to the same time in 2018.

The four-day holiday driving period began on Aug. 30 and concluded on Sept. 2, 2019. Troopers investigated 684 crashes in that time, which represents a 5 percent decrease from the 722 crashes investigated during Labor Day weekend last year. DUI arrests were also down by 5 percent, from 643 in 2018 to 610 in 2019.

Seven people were killed in seven separate crashes this Labor Day weekend, including one crash that involved alcohol. Troopers issued 11,742 speeding citations, 849 seat belt citations, and 138 citations to travelers for not securing children in safety seats.

These statistics cover only crashes and incidents investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.

LABOR DAY CRASH DATA Total Crashes Fatal Crashes People Killed People Injured Alcohol-Related Crashes Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes 2018 722 6 6 224 80 3 2019 684 7 7 204 45 1 LABOR DAY ENFORCEMENT DATA DUI Arrests Speeding Citations Child Seat Citations Seat Belt Citations Other Citations 2018 643 13,041 194 929 15,724 2019 610 11,742 138 849 13,758

Crash and enforcement data by troop is available here.