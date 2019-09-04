Tyrique Riley’s family expected to meet with Dauphin County Coroner Thursday, learn cause of death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. - The family of Tyrique Riley is expected to meet with the Dauphin County Coroner Thursday morning. The family's lawyer, Riley Ross tells FOX43, he expects to learn how Riley died in Dauphin County Prison custody.

Ross says the family has been frustrated with how long it's taken to get answers. It's been more than nine weeks since 21-year-old Tyrique Riley died in Dauphin County Prison custody.

"We've been saying from the beginning," said Ross. "What happened to Tyrique Riley?"

That question may be answered Thursday morning. Ross says, it's not just the family who deserves to learn how he died, but the community too. As photos released in August show Riley's body with cuts and bruises, which his family claims weren't there when he was taken into custody.

"So, this goes beyond Tyrique Riley. Obviously my interest is to the family, but the community also has an interest in finding out what happened," said Ross. "And to make sure those that are in the custody are indeed safe and that's why answers must be forthcoming."

