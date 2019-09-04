× Who was that masked man? Susquehanna Township Police would like to know

HARRISBURG — Susquehanna Township Police are seeking help in identifying a person caught on film prowling on the 700 block of Darby Place in the early morning hours Tuesday.

A Ring doorbell camera captured the individual, who was wearing a mask, as he or she loitered near the doorway at about 3:37 a.m., police say. While nothing was taken and no one was injured, police are still trying to identify the person.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Meier at (717) 909-9246 or smeier@susquehannatwp.com.