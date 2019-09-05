× 3 men accused of trying to pass fake $100 bills at multiple Harrisburg-area shopping centers

HARRISBURG — Three Harrisburg men have been charged with trying to pass counterfeit $100 bills Wednesday at two Harrisburg-area shopping centers, according to Lower Paxton Township Police.

Anthony Manuel, 30, Bryant Larkin, 31, and Jordan Beres, 26, are all charged with forgery, theft by deception, and criminal conspiracy after Lower Paxton Township Police apprehended them at the Paxton Towne Center on Jonestown Road, police say.

Police say they began investigating when dispatch received calls from the Colonial Park Mall, where it was reported that three men were attempting to pass counterfeit $100 bills. The suspects had left by the time officers arrived, but a short time later officers were notified that the same three suspects were in the area of the Paxton Towne Center, and police responded there and took the men into custody, according to police.

Manuel and Bryant were committed to Dauphin County Prison on $50,000 bail following their arraignments, police say. Beres’ bail was set at $25,000, according to police.