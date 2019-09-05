Civil War reenactor seeks to save the Gettysburg reenactment in 2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Civil War reenactor is volunteering to take over organizing the Gettysburg reenactment after organizers announced that they didn't anticipate to host the event again in 2020.

Dustin Heisey has participated in countless Civil War reenactments since he was 14-years-old.

"It's extremely expensive but we do it because we love it," said Heisey, whose family also participates in reenactments.

"I think like anybody else in the reenacting community, we were pretty shocked," said Heisey. Although, he admits he has seen a decline in numbers at the reenactment.

The Gettysburg Anniversary Committee hasn't announced why they are no longer organizing the event. But, Heisey said he has ideas to bring a fresh perspective to the event and he wants to keep it going every year.

Heisey said he wants to bring the reenactment back to a "historical context," with more teaching and interaction between participants and spectators. He also wants to make sure reenactors can afford to go to the event by offering very low registration fees. He also noted, he would like to remove things such as grandstands to make sure the event fits within the historical setting.

However, Heisey admits throwing events like the reenactment is expensive, although he said he has already received support over the idea. And, he hopes to gain the blessing of the Gettysburg Anniversary Committee.

"I don't want to step on anybody's toes and you know I can't say enough about what the GAC has done," said Heisey.

If all goes as planned, Heisey hopes to host the reenactment in July 2020.