Cloudy, cooler stretch through the weekend as Dorian pushes north and east

COOLER FINISH TO THE WEEK: Cloud cover continues to hold in the area as an effect from Hurricane Dorian. However, that’s all we feel through the rest of the day and through the overnight time frame. Temperatures stay in the mid-70s throughout the evening before cooling into the 60s overnight tonight. A few places hit the 50s. We stay dry and mostly calm otherwise.

THROUGH THE WEEKEND: Friday poses a slightly different scenario. Temperatures struggle to reach the low-70s by the afternoon. We’re a bit more breezy as Dorian is forecasted to push north east. It’ll be off the coast by then with current guidance, but we’ll begin to feel the breezes a bit. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out in our farthest eastern spots. Saturday and Sunday will be a bit warmer, dry with a few peeks of sunshine. We stay in the upper-70s through the weekend with calmer conditions.

UPDATE ON DORIAN: As of 10AM this morning, Hurricane Dorian was a strong Category 3 storm barely off the coast of South Carolina. The forecast cone includes both North and South Carolina with potential landfall. Winds gusting over 120MPH will be the norm for the rest of Thursday and into Friday. Current guidance from the National Hurricane Center suggests a northeasterly turn back out to sea as the storm weakens through Category 2 stage and down to a Category 1. Storm surge will be a major problem for the Carolinas between 6-10+ feet. Stay tuned for updates to the storm in the full Weather Smart Forecast on-air and online.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather Team all week long!

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann