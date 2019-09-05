Cooler and less humid with increasing clouds as Dorian moves along the East Coast

TURNING COOLER: Cooler and less humid air continues to settle in behind Wednesday’s cold front. Hurricane Dorian starts traveling faster up the coast and has some influence as well on the forecast, although for Central PA, it’s minimal. The combination of these factors brings a partly sunny to mostly cloudy day for Thursday, with cooler temperatures in the place and a light breeze. Humidity levels are very low too! Expect temperatures are in the middle to upper 70s. Wind gusts increase through the evening and overnight period with thickening clouds. Lows dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s. A strong east and northeast flow through Friday brings mostly cloudy to overcast skies and cooler temperatures as Dorian passes nearby off the Mid-Atlantic coast. There’s a small chance for a couple showers east, but that will depend on the exact track of Dorian. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 70s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Skies brighten up and winds lighten for Saturday as Dorian speeds away from the East Coast. Expect mostly sunny skies during the morning to turn partly cloudy during the afternoon. Temperatures are a bit higher with the return to sunshine. Expect those afternoon highs in the middle upper 70s. Humidity levels are still low, and they stay that way through the rest of the weekend. Sunday brings partly sunny skies. Temperatures are similar to Saturday’s, with afternoon high in the middle to upper 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday brings even cooler air! Expect temperatures in the lower to middle 70s under partly cloudy skies. Tuesday brings some warming. Skies are partly cloudy, with temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Wednesday is warmer and more humid. Readings reach the lower to middle 80s.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a wonderful Thursday!

-Andrea Michaels