Crews on scene of concrete spill on Route 22 in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Crews are on the scene of a concrete spill on Route 22.

According to police, a concrete truck was traveling east on Route 22 near Route 39 around 4:00 a.m. on September 5 when the chute on the rear of the truck was unintentionally released, and spread concrete for approximately six miles down the right lane of the roadway.

PennDOT and other organizations were notified and are on scene attempting to clean up the concrete.

There are no reported lane restrictions at this time.