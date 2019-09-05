× Daycare employee in Berks County accused of inappropriately touching a child

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — A daycare employee in Berks County is accused of inappropriately touching a child.

Andrew McCollin, 33, faces the following charges: aggravated indecent assault of a child, institutional sexual assault – child care, indecent assault, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children.

The Berks County District Attorney’s Office said it received a complaint on August 26 about a child who was inappropriately touched by a teacher at the daycare where he was enrolled.

It’s alleged that McCollin touched the child’s private area and buttocks on more than one occasion.

Detectives are continuing the investigation into other possible victims, according to the DA’s Office. Anyone with information should contact the detectives at 610-478-7171.