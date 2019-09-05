× DNA snapshots released of potential suspect in 1975 cold case

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office has released DNA snapshots of a potential suspect in a 40-plus year cold case involving 19-year-old Lindy Sue Biechler.

Biechler was killed at her apartment in Manor Township in 1975 upon returning from a grocery store. She was stabbed in the neck and body — two different knives were used.

District Attorney Craig Stedman said Thursday that Biechler was likely attacked as she entered her home or as she fled from the home. Nothing was taken — a burglary and robbery are not likely motives.

Biechler’s husband at the time has been cleared by DNA evidence, District Attorney Stedman added.

District Attorney Stedman noted that Parabon Snapshot performed the DNA analysis. This service was also used to solve the Christy Mirack homicide case.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.